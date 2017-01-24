Nigeria Government Distance Self From Premium Times Journalist’s Arrest

Posted on by t
Share this:
Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Following the recent arrest of two journalists of a popular online medium, Premium Times, the Nigerian Government has distanced its self from the arrest.
lai-mohammedIt said it will not do anything to stifle press freedom, stating that a free press is vital to the success of any democracy.
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, said:” the federal government has nothing to do with the recent arrest of Mr. Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher of the online newspaper Premium Times, and a reporter working for the paper, Ms. Evelyn Okakwu.”
He said the whole issue of the journalists’ arrest is purely a private fair involving a citizen and a privately-owned newspaper, and wondered how that could  be construed as an attempt by the government to intimidate the press.
”We have said it before and we want to re-state it: The Federal Government has no immediate or long-term plan to stifle press freedom. Even the Social Media, with its warts and all, will neither be regulated nor have its operations tampered with,” Alhaji Mohammed assured Nigerians.
Share this:

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *