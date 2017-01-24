Nigeria Government Distance Self From Premium Times Journalist’s Arrest

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Following the recent arrest of two journalists of a popular online medium, Premium Times, the Nigerian Government has distanced its self from the arrest.

It said it will not do anything to stifle press freedom, stating that a free press is vital to the success of any democracy.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday , said:” the federal government has nothing to do with the recent arrest of Mr. Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher of the online newspaper Premium Times, and a reporter working for the paper, Ms. Evelyn Okakwu.”

He said the whole issue of the journalists’ arrest is purely a private fair involving a citizen and a privately-owned newspaper, and wondered how that could be construed as an attempt by the government to intimidate the press.

”We have said it before and we want to re-state it: The Federal Government has no immediate or long-term plan to stifle press freedom. Even the Social Media, with its warts and all, will neither be regulated nor have its operations tampered with,” Alhaji Mohammed assured Nigerians.