7 Teenagers Set To Represent Nigeria In First World Robots Olympics

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s representatives to the first–ever Global Robots Olympic (GRO) are teenagers selected from different secondary schools across Lagos State.

The selection made from both public and private secondary schools in the state would represent Nigeria at the maiden edition of the competition in Washington DC.

According to The Nation, the competition is targeted at exposing students to collaboration on techniques to solve global problems.

The students are: Tawakalitu Giwa, 15, Omotayo Oluwaseun, 15, both from New Era Girls Secondary School; Agoro Oluwalase, 16, from Oxbridge College; Adegba Tetisimigbe, 15 and Fahad Ayodele, 15, both from Dansol High School. Mrs. Remi Willoughby, an Education Consultant, informed that Roboglobal Educational Consulting and Alofos Science and Technology Foundation would manage the competition for FIRST GRO.

She said the competition would be an annual event with a focus on the use of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to solve global problems.

“The advanced robotics competition for students is the contribution of the founders of FIRST to excite youths worldwide.

“FIRST is the acronym of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.

“It will help to build the STEM skills needed by nations to work on global challenges together because of the belief in the value of investing in and pursuing STEM education.

“The intent is to enhance the global call for STEM education of the international student community while emphasising the value of nations’ cooperation to address the global grand challenges of our planet and people.

“Our planet and people’s challenges must be addressed for the world to thrive.

“The sponsors are Dean Kamen, founder of First and Congressman Admiral Joe Sestak, Chairman, International Global Initiative,” she said.