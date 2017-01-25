Adamawa Judiciary Removes Two Magistrates, Demotes One

Share this:

The Adamawa Judicial Service Commission has announced the removal of two magistrates and the demotion of another judge.

The government announced the disciplinary action in a statement issued by the Secretary of the commission, Susana Elam, on Wednesday in Yola.

Elam said the action takes immediate effect.

The scribe explained that the measures were adopted at commission’s 167th meeting held on Tuesday.

She confirmed that during the meeting one staff of the commission was equally demoted.

“The Commission during its special meeting also approved the appointments of 15 Senior Magistrates Grade II,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Elam as saying in the statement.

She gave the names of the affected officers as Messrs Abdurrazak Abdullahi and Yohanna Kake.

Mr. Hussaini Musa was demoted.

However, she did not reveal the reasons for the disciplinary action or the offences committed by the trio.

Source: TODAY.ng