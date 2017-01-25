Breaking: Nigeria Police Tear Gas Thousand of El-Zayzakay Protesters

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Thousands of Shi’a protesters on Wednesday were gased outside premises of the Parliament building following a protest to the lawmakers in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The protesters were demanding the release of Shi'a Muslim Cleric, Ibrahim Zakzaky ‎who was detained by the Federal Government.

The clergy loyalists stormed the National Assembly (NASS), protesting and chanting war songs‎.

Efforts of a lone armed security personnel to stop the protesters proved abortive. ‎

Sighting the protesters, police operatives quickly called for back-up while security officials at the NASS entrance shut the gate to prevent the agitators.‎

Zakzaky who is also the Head of Nigeria’s Islamic Movement (IMN) has been undergoing interrogation ‎following death of about 347 Shi’a followers allegedly killed by the Army last year during a protest in Kaduna, Northern Nigeria. ‎

