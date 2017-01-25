Breaking: Nigeria Police Tear Gas Thousand of El-Zayzakay Protesters

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Thousands of Shi’a protesters on Wednesday were gased outside premises of the Parliament building following a protest to the lawmakers in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The protesters were demanding the release of Shi’a Muslim Cleric, Ibrahim Zakzaky who was detained by the Federal Government.
The clergy loyalists stormed the National Assembly (NASS), protesting and chanting war songs.
Efforts of a lone armed security personnel to stop the protesters proved abortive.
Sighting the protesters, police operatives quickly called for back-up while security officials at the NASS entrance shut the gate to prevent the agitators.
Zakzaky who is also the Head of Nigeria’s Islamic Movement (IMN) has been undergoing interrogation following death of about 347 Shi’a followers allegedly killed by the Army last year during a protest in Kaduna, Northern Nigeria.