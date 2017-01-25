FG To Revive 10,000 Primary Health Centers – Ministers

Share this:

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, on Wednesday said that the Federal Government has embarked on the revitalisation of 10,000 Primary HealthCare Centres across the country in its bid to expand access to healthcare services.

Adewole made the remark in a message to the opening of the 48th Annual Conference of Paediatric Association of Nigeria, holding in Kaduna.

The conference has as its theme “Consolidating child health development in Nigeria through SDGs; Gains and Gaps of the MDGs.”

The minister, who was represented by Prof. Mohammed Khalid, said that the government would leverage on the paediatricians to tackle life threatening challenges affecting children across the country.

He noted that though there were significant improvements in the health indices especially as it affects children, Nigeria still needed to do more in providing succour to children displaced by crisis.

The minister stressed that “reduction in infant and under-five mortality rates from 91 to 75 and 191 to 89 deaths per 1000 live births respectively from 1990 to 2015 is commendable, though not taking us to the desired targets.”

He said, however, that it was “a favourable stepping-stone for accelerated progress towards achieving the SDGs.”

“The timing of this confab is auspicious as the current economic recession in our country may have implications on our match towards achievement of the SDGs, since economic resources are not only affected by our dwindling income but are also not guaranteed.”

Source: TODAY.ng