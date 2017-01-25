Lagos Police Set Date To Begin Enforcement Of Traffic Law

Share this:

Bent on enforcing the Lagos State Road Traffic Law as well as preventing crime committed with the use of motorcycles in the metropolis, the Lagos State Police Command in collaboration with other security agencies would on this Friday begin a clampdown on motorcyclists plying prohibited routes.

This was the resolution of a meeting held on Tuesday at the office of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, and attended by representatives of other security and transport related agencies in the state.

The meeting, which was chaired by Owoseni, had in attendance representatives of the Commissioner of Transportation, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Commander of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Commander of the Rapid Response Squad, Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation, the commander of the Kick Against Indiscipline, Commander of Op Mesa and the General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency among others.

Owoseni noted that the Command had observed an increase in the trend of crime perpetrated by motorcyclists in the metropolis, particularly in prohibited routes, hence the need to re-jig the enforcement of the law banning motorcycles on restricted routes in the State.

He ordered a complete clampdown on recalcitrant motorcyclists plying Alausa, Ikeja, Victoria Island and Ikoyi starting from January 27, 2017, adding that the move would help provide security of lives and property.

Owoseni stated that all motorcycles impounded and erring motorcyclists arrested are to be prosecuted.

He advised motorcyclists to avoid prohibited routes.

Source: TODAY.ng