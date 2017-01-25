N166 Billion Contract Mess; Again, Nigeria Government Fires Premium Times Over Report

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – THE Federal Government of Nigeria FGN on Wednesday fired popular online medium, Premium Times over a new report it published on an alleged N166 billion contract mess.

The Ministry of Power, Works and Housing in a statement issued by the Special Adviser Media, to the Power Minister, Hakeem Bello in Abuja described the said report as mere fiction.

The statement reads in part:”The attention of the Office of the Hon. Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN has been drawn to another sensational offering from the platform of the Premium Times.

“Without doubt, the so called “Special Report” with the screaming headline “Works Minister, Fashola, in N166 billion contract mess” fits perfectly into an emerging pattern by Premium Times to create fiction, avoid obvious facts and sensationalise headlines in order to draw attention and sell its struggling platform.

The ministry recalled that:”barely two weeks ago, the same Premium Times published a similarly fabricated report with the mischievous headline, “EXCLUSIVE: Buhari administration plotting to break Nigerian law in award of $800 million contract.”

“It is a known fact that the media industry, like other sectors, in the economy, faces challenges thrown up by the recession. Indeed, the challenges of the media industry precede the recession.

“However, while the Federal Government and well meaning Stakeholders, including the media, are working assiduously to address the challenges, constantly muckraking and deliberately maligning public officials and institutions should not replace the age long responsibility of the media to hold government accountable to the populace.”

In its explanation, it said the report established the fact that there was an Evaluation Committee made up of a Chairman and Members who are ranking professionals in their own right.

It said:”Even by its own admission, the report that went to the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) was the work of the Evaluation Committee which does not have the Hon. Minister as member.

“Except the publication was insinuating that the Committee colluded to perpetrate fraud for itself and the Ministry, which is not the case, then going to town about “Fashola” being in a “contract mess” leaves much to be desired.”

The Ministry stated that the online medium contradicted itself by alleging a “contract mess” and yet admitted that the Ministry of Power, Works and[LA1] Housing followed Due Process by advertising projects to be awarded and sending the list of selected contractors to the Bureau of Public Procurement.

“If the Ministry does what is expected of it by law and the institution of Government that it went to did its job, in what way does it amount to a “mess”? It queried.

The Ministry further said that:”It is pertinent to inform Nigerians that as at this moment, no new contracts have been awarded to date based on the 2016 Appropriation and as such no single kobo has been paid.

“The ‘contract mess’ which Premium Times sought to mislead Nigerian citizens with is an exchange of correspondence between two government institutions to which the Ministry has adequately responded.

“It is worrisome that whilst Premium Times devoted its journalistic energy to the correspondence from the Bureau of Public Procurement, it failed to inform its readers of the response of the Ministry which comprehensively addressed all the issues raised in the Bureau’s referenced report. Is journalism now a one-way traffic?

“For the avoidance of doubt, the statutory role of the Bureau of Public Procurement is to vet contracts to be awarded depending on the threshold.

“At the end of its work, it either issues a Due Process Certificate of ‘No Objection’ or withholds it. Indeed, even if it issues a Certificate of No Objection, the last approving authority for the threshold of jobs so sensationally reported by Premium Times is the Federal Executive Council and not the Hon. Minister or the Permanent Secretary of the Awarding Ministry.

“It should be noted that the BPP has the final decision on contract prices and in previous memos from the Ministry, the Bureau had reviewed the cost of contracts.

“In a regime emphasising Due Process and underscoring efficient institutions, it should be a source of worry if the BPP certifies every piece of document that goes to it as being okay. So rather than sensationalize public institutions doing its job, it would be advisable for media organisations to educate its personnel on how the procurement system works.”