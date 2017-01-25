PDP Plays Role As Opposition, Attacks Buhari Over ‘Ruse’ Anti-corruption Fight

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari’s war against corruption has been described as a ruse by Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party, in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 24, stated that the clean bill of health given to two of his officials accused of corruption is a confirmation that the President’s war on corruption is “a ruse and a witch-hunting mechanism to harass PDP members and perceived enemies of this administration.”

Dayo Adeyeye, the national publicity secretary of the PDP, who made the statement on behalf of the party, also said that Buhari’s letters this week to the Senate where he absolved the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, and the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, of corruption does not show any fight against corruption.

PDP said it found it disturbing how the SGF was cleared of wrongdoing despite “the weighty evidence implicating Babachir of complicity in the award of contract amounting to over 200 million Naira.

“It is more worrisome that Mr. President made light of the DSS Report which directly indicted the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu of several unwholesome and corrupt practices in the line of his duties.

“President Buhari saw nothing wrong in the report but was quick to order the invasion of judges’ homes in a Gestapo and commando-style following the same DSS report.

“What a double standard! It appears that the APC-led government is implementing two constitutions in Nigeria; one for the PDP and other opposition parties and their leaders while the other is for the ruling party, the APC and friends of this administration.

“It is very clear that the ‘Anti-Corruption War’ of President Muhammadu Buhari is a farce. Those who are serving or close to him can do no wrong. And if you are a sinner, simply cross over to the APC and all your sins will be forgiven.

“Without any fear of contradiction, we hereby further assert that the anti-corruption war of President is a complete failure. President Buhari must allow the trial of all the above-mentioned officers and members of his cabinet who have been found wanting with proof of corruption practices. Otherwise, we will conclude that it’s the end of the so called anti-corruption crusade.

“It’s time to end the deception of Nigerians.”