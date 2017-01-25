Reps Probe Goodluck Jonathan’s N9bn Clean Stove Project

Share this:

The House of Representatives has directed its committees on Anti-Corruption, Environment and Habitat to investigate former President Gooodluck Jonathan’s “Clean Stove For Rural Women scheme.”

Contract for the project was N9.287 billion.

The committees have six weeks to submit a report.

The resolution followed a motion by Abiodun Faleke and it was unanimously adopted by members through a voice vote.

Faleke noted that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a contract for the supply of 20 million units of clean stove and wonder bags, under the Clean Stove scheme for rural women.

He added that the contract was at a unit cost of N464.00, totalling about N9.287 billion.

The lawmaker said following FEC’s approval, the Ministry of Finance reportedly released N5 billion to the Ministry of Environment to execute the project.

Faleke further disclosed that Integra Energy Renewable Services Limited was awarded the contract, to supply of the 20 million units.

He also said that the company was paid N1.3 billion, out of the N5 billion released by the ministry, as mobilisation fee.

The lawmaker expressed concern that less than 750,000 units were reportedly assembled and delivered at the velodrome of the National Stadium, Abuja, which was commissioned by former Vice President, Namadi Sambo.

He noted that there was no beneficiary present at the commissioning nor was anyone given the stove to achieve its intended purpose.

The mandate of the committees will be to find out details of the contract, number of units supplied, mode of distribution and names of beneficiaries on a state by state basis.

The committees would also determine the status of the balance of N952 million with the contractor, since 750,000 units of the clean stoves were supplied at a unit cost of N464 at the value of N348 million out of the N1.3 billion paid out.

The status of the balance of N3.7 billion which is outstanding, from the initial payment to the ministry, will also be confirmed by the committees.

The committees will also determine whether or not the clean stoves and wonder bags project actually assisted in eradicating desertification in Nigeria for future consideration.

Source: SUN News