Speed Limiter Enforcement Starts Feb. 1 – FRSC

Share this:

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), in Plateau said on Wednesday that the Feb. 1 dateline for the enforcement of the speed limit regime remain sacrosanct.

The command in a statement signed by its Public Education Officer, Mr Andrew Bala, in Jos said the first phase of the enforcement would kick off with commercial vehicles and fleet operators.

According to him, with the sustained public enlightenment and advisory enforcement of the speed limit device, FRSC finds it expedient to remind motorists of the Feb. 1 dateline for a full enforcement nationwide.

”We have carried out series of public enlightenment and advisory enforcement with several extended enforcement datelines which spanned for over four years.

”So, we want to use this medium to remind our friends in the transport sector to comply with this directives by installing the device in their vehicles before plying highways,” Bala said.

Source: TODAY.ng