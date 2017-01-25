We’re Not To Blame For Kerosene Scarcity – PH Refinery

Share this:

The Port Harcourt Refinery Company has said that it should not be blamed for the scarcity of DPK, also known as kerosene, in Rivers State.

PHRC Managing Director, Dr. Bafred Enjugu, disclosed that the company had been producing 800 truckloads of kerosene on a daily basis.

Enjugu explained that the kerosene scarcity could be as a result of market forces, which was beyond the refining company.

The PHRC MD, who spoke on Wednesday during a roundtable with newsmen, maintained that such market forces usually determined the level of availability of the product and price.

He also recalled that about 1,200 truckloads of kerosene were produced daily last year and added that the figure reduced to 800 due to production challenges.

“Frankly, there are market forces that are beyond the refinery. Before the end of April 2016, we were loading 1,000 trucks of PMS, but we were having shortages.

“Later, we were loading 800 trucks, yet there is no queue. Once, we get crude, we refine. The kerosene scarcity is more of the market forces,” he said.

Enjugu also disclosed that the Port Harcourt refinery was currently operating at 60 percent capacity with the production of petrol, diesel and petrol.

According to him, while the old refinery in the complex has the capacity of refining 60,000 barrels of crude per day, the new refinery can process about 150,000 barrels of crude per day.

Enjugu explained that the PHRC was gearing up towards the production of aviation fuel to put an end to the challenge of scarcity faced by the aviation industry.

He pointed out that the Port Harcourt refinery could earn N1.3 trillion as revenue annually if the two refineries in complex were working up to their full capacity.

According to him, “The capacity utilization of the refinery is at 60 percent. Last year about 1,200 truckloads of kerosene leaves the refinery everyday. Now it has come down to 800 trucks. There are market forces that are beyond the refineries.

“Kerosene issue is a by-product of market forces. We have a goldmine that can churn out about N1.3 trillion annually if we are in full operation. We are looking at 100.5 capacity refinery. We intend to upgrade our facilities.”

Enjugu said that petroleum products refined locally were superior than the ones imported, adding that Nigeria has the capacity to manage its petroleum sector.

Source: TODAY.ng