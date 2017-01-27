2017 Budget: Reps To Hold Public Hearing

Share this:

The House of Representatives has announced that it would hold a public hearing on the 2017 appropriation bill to allow stakeholders and members of the public make inputs into the proposed legislation.

This is as the House adjourned plenary for three weeks to enable it work on the budget estimates.

The announcement was made yesterday by the chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Abdulrazaq Namdas, at a briefing.

Namdas stated that during the three weeks, members will continue working at the committee level by concluding its oversight and looking into the budget until it resumes on February 21.

This will be the first time the 8th National Assembly will subject the appropriation bill to a public debate like other bills before its passage.

Meanwhile, the House has transmitted the budget to the appropriation committee after passing it through second reading on Thursday.

Speaker Yakubu Dogara charged the committees to be diligent and work assiduously towards producing an implementable budget.

Source: TODAY.ng