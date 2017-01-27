35 Years After: How OOUTH Produced Nigeria’s Best Medical Graduate

Share this:

WHAT a coincidence for the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye in Ogun State after being awarded best state university in Nigeria, also produced arguably the best medical graduate in the country through the Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences of Olabisi Onabanjo University .

OOU, owned by the Ogun State Government has emerged as the best state university in Nigeria for the year 2016. The award, which was presented by the Institute for Governance, Research, Leaderships and Technology, acknowledged the school’s standard and academic excellence was first among equals.

Vanguard also learned that two of its Law graduates bagged first class degrees at the 2016 Bar Examinations at the Nigeria Bar Final Examinations. It was further learnt that the Faculty of Law of the University has been outstanding in the final bar examinations over the years.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that in the annals of the OOU Teaching Hospital which was established as one of the foundation colleges and faculties in 1982, no student had ever recorded such an outstanding performance.

Outstanding performance

The management announced a-29-year-old Dr Saheed Alabi as the overall best student having secured distinction in seven medical-related courses out of the 10 courses offered.

Further findings have also shown that, Dr. Alabi who was fondly called Chromo by his colleagues arguably emerged as the best Nigerian medical graduate produced by the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital this year. According to the management, Dr . Alabi broke the protocol as he scored distinction in anatomy, biochemistry, physiology, pathology, paediatrics, medicine and surgery.

Announcing the rare performance, the former Ogun State Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association, Dr. Olusegun Jagun, who anchored the programme said, Dr. Alabi succeeded in breaking the protocol which has never happened in the annals of the OOUTH since it was created 35 years ago.

Dr. Jagun’s position was corroborated by President OOU Medical Students Association, Adesina Oluwafemi, who called him ‘world best.’

Adesina who presented a plaque to the ‘world best’ was also joined by National Secretary, Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences Medical Alumni Association to present a prize of the best paediatrician in memory of late Dr. Olabisi Owoeye.

This rare feat prompted the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye to launch an education foundation in his daughter’s name, Ajoke Ipaye, as he announced that annually he will be giving the overall best student, a sum of N100,000 while best student in community health will take N50,000 .

Representing the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Saburi Adesanya at the induction ceremony held at OOUTH where 55 medical students were inducted as doctors, his deputy, Dr. Ebunoluwa Oduwole said, their medical doctors have been rated as best in the world.

Meanwhile, the vice chancellor, while addressing newsmen on the coming convocation disclosed that the Senate has agreed to confer a special degree award on the overall best student following an unprecedented brilliant performance.

Source: Vanguard News