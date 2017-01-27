Boy Charged Over Quamari Serunkuma-Barnes Stab Death

Share this:

A teenager has been charged with murder after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed near his school in north west London.

Quamari Serunkuma-Barnes was attacked in Doyle Gardens on Monday just before 15:30 GMT as other children made their way home from school.

The suspect, who is also 15 and cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear before Willesden Youth Court on Friday.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a haemorrhage and a stab wound to the chest.

Piera Serunkuma-Hutton, Quamari’s sister, said he was much-loved and had a heart of gold.

She said: “Everyone who knew my brother loved him to bits. He was such a good role model to everyone, old and young. He loved reggae music and could sing any song that came on the radio.

“He could make anyone laugh no matter the situation.”

A fundraising page set up by Quamari’s godmother to help pay for his funeral and burial expenses has reached more than £27,000.

Police are still appealing for anyone who may have information about the stabbing to contact them.

Source: BBC News