Cyber Security Experts Demand Data Protection Law

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – President, Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN) on Friday demanded a new legislation to protect information database of every Nigerians.

President of the association, Remi Afon said during a briefing in Abuja said private bodies often take advantage of the database for personal use.

Afon said as practised by across the ‎globe, there are laws that protect personal information of their citizens.

He informed that the use of citizens data without ‎due process by different government establishments was unacceptable.

His words:‎ “In today’s world where governments and organizations face a heightened threat landscape with data breaches constantly on the rise, nothing less than an up to date, single and comprehensive enactment of data protection law can adequately match this threat.

“Such laws have been enacted in other parts of the world, for example South Africa recently enacted the Protection of personal Information Act 2013 after the mould of the Data Protection Act 1998 of the United Kingdom.

“A common feature of such laws are provisions which ensure that an individual’s personal data is not only collected lawfully but also used lawfully, kept securely and not circulated without due process and consent of the individual.

“Consequently, CSEAN will be observing the day by highlighting some of the data protection issues we face as a nation and how individuals can protect their personal data through social media, symposium and press releases.”