Fuel Subsidy Scam: Fraudulent Oil Importer Gets 69 Years Imprisonment

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Mrs. Ada Ugo-Ngali, the Managing Director of Ontario Oil and Gas Limited has been sentenced to 69 years imprisonment for committing fuel subsidy fraud.

The oil marketer is also expected to refund about N754 million looted back to the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to a pronouncement by the Lagos State High Court judge, Justice Lateef Okunnu in Ikeja the jail term, however, will run concurrently for 10 years.

But for her health status which made her slump, the convict would have been sentenced on January 13, 2017.

The judge rejected her lawyer’s plea that the sentence should be non-custodial in view of his client’s health.

Okunnu said: “I have considered the plea of the defense counsel for a non-custodial sentence of the 2nd defendant.

I have to say that the request to grant a non-custodial sentence must be rejected and I can only exercise my discretion on the length of time the convict will spend in prison.”