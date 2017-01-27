‘Imo Airline Will Provide Job Opportunities’

Share this:

A civil servant, Marcel Onuekwe, has said the new Imo Airline would provide job opportunities for the many unemployed youths of the State.

Onuekwe made the remark during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Owerri on Thursday.

He said the launch of an indigenous airline “is a step in the right direction as it would help in reversing the economic downturn”.

He added that if managed properly, the airline would generate good revenue for the state.

Onuekwe said: “This airline is the first of its kind and it will greatly improve the economy of the state if it is properly managed.”

A former Commissioner who spoke on condition of anonymity also said the state would benefit much from the airline.

He called on Governor Rochas Okorocha to promote the airline by patronising it for all his trips outside the state.

A retired teacher, Benson Nwakuche, said the governor should have redirected the funds used to procure the aircraft towards offsetting pension arrears.

Nwakuche added that the news of the airline would have been better received if the salaries and pension arrears had been cleared.

He said: “This would have been very welcome if the governor had paid off pension arrears before embarking on such a capital intensive project.

“To own and maintain an airline is no mean feat and if the state can handle it then it should be able to pay off our pensions without resorting to tricks.”

Hyacinth Iwuagwu, a farmer, said the government should have invested more in boosting agriculture in the state.

Iwuagwu said this would have improved the agriculture sector as well as provide more employment opportunities in the state.

He said: “If the government had invested instead in agriculture, not only would the economy of the state improve, but more jobs would have also been created.

“Some states have grown so much in the agric sector that they’re even exploring dry season farming, but nothing is being done to encourage farming in the state in spite of its many benefits.

Iwuagwu said: “The governor should revive the agriculture ministry rather than wasting funds on unrealistic projects.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Okorocha, on Wednesday, commissioned Imo airline at the Sam Mbakwe International Airport.

Source: TODASY.ng