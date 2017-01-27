Nigerian Information Minister Debunks Governors Visit To Buhari

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – ‎The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has denied a media report alleging that Nigerian Governors are planning to send a delegation to confirm the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Mohammed said during a meeting with Presidential Committee on the Northeast Initiative’s Sub Committee on Economic Development in Abuja, that such emissary was not necessary since the President is in good shape.

“I think it is very much in order to use this opportunity to debunk the report in a section of the press today that Governors are meeting in Abuja and they will at the end of the meeting send an emissary to London to see President Buhari.

“I want to say categorically and emphatically that there is no iota of truth in this. Governors are not meeting here in Abuja because there is no need for it and there is no plan to send any emissary to London to see the President. Again I want to say that the President is hale and hearty in London where he is observing his 10-day vacation,” Mohammed said.

Speaking on ‎restoring the north east region and the displaced persons, he said, “We believe that until Nigerians take possession of the war, the full rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement will not take place.

“We are also aware that there is a bigger war to be won, and that is healing the psychological wounds that have been created by the insurgency.”