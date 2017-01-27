South African Gospel Singer Lundi Tyamara Dies At 38

Share this:

Award-winning South African gospel singer, Lundi Tyamara, has passed on at the age of 38.

According to the Times Newspaper, Tyamara’s family confirmed that he died in the early hours of Friday morning at Edenvale Hospital.

He was reportedly admitted to hospital at first in December 2016 for abdominal Tuberculosis (TB) and a liver condition.

The artiste was, however, moved to ‘High Care’ on Monday as his condition worsened, before he eventually died.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tyamara’s musical ambition received a boost at the tender age of 21.

He grew to become a national Gospel superstar and a primary figure in the world of both Music and Media.

Tyamara was known for hits like, “Mphefumlo Wami”, amassing national album sales of over 3.7 million copies alone.

He was honoured with the SAMA Awards, KORA Awards and the Crown Gospel Music Awards among others, during his life time as a singer.

Source: TODAY.ng