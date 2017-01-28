Share this:

Air Vice Marshal Monday Morgan, Wife Receives Qualitative Leadership Award

South Milwaukee, WI. (GVE) – The Coalition for Good Governance and Leadership in Africa has decorated Air Vice Marshall Monday Riku Morgan, former Chief of Defence Intelligence, Federal Republic of Nigeria in Abuja and wife, Dr Regina Morgan with a prestigious award in the land.

They were presented with the prestigious award of excellence for qualitative leadership and enhanced security in Africa as the man of the year 2016

The National Coordinator of the Coalition,Honourable Nma Alfa who presented the award to the recipients in Abuja said it is in recognition of the contribution of the AVM Morgan in restoring security in the country.

Alfa while presenting the award said, “It was Julius Ceaser’s who said in one of his plays, the eyes sees not itself but by reflection, the Modern day reflection is the Mirror, I have thus to say of Air vice Marshall Morgan.

“In the words of Sarduna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, do your duty and the society will do you justice. Today, history is made as we honour an illustrious son of Africa, based on his contributions to Regional and National security.

“Sir, OUR MAJOR CONSIDERATION ON YOUR SELECTION AS THE RECIPIENT OF THE 2016 MAN OF THE YEAR ON LEADERSHIP IN AFRICA AWARD IS BASED ON THE BACKGROUND OF YOUR ACHIEVEMENT AS A TRANSPARENT PUBLIC OFFICER OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, WHO HAS CONTRIBUTED TO PROJECT NIGERIA, OUTSIDE ITS SHORE, SHOWN IN YOUR COMMITMENT TO THE IDEALS OF GOOD LEADERSHIP IN ALL OF YOUR APPOINTMENTS IN THE ARMED FORCES AND THE RE-ENGINEERED INTELLIGENCE NETWORK THAT HAS CONTRIBUTED TO THE FIGHT AGAINST BOKO HARAM DURING YOUR TENOUR AS THE CHIEF OF DEFENCE INTELLIGENCE, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Since we are in the era of frivolous and patronising honour, it is pertinent to give a background of this award. Eminem Africans, who has received this honour in the past include Late Nelson Mandela, Former President of South Africa, Alhaji Ado Bayaro, Late Emir of Kano, Gen. T.Y Danjuma, former Chief of Defence Staff, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr John Kufor, former President of Ghana, Alh. UMAR MUSA YAR’DUA, the former president of Nigeria, among others.

“This award features two personality per year, for the year 2016, AVM Monday Riku Morgan, the accomplished former Chief of Defence Intelligence, Federal Republic of Nigeria and Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, distinguished President of Liberia are the recipients for this year.

“While we decorate you with this award, you have entered into the Hall of Fame of members of Good Governance in Africa.

“You have done Africa proud as an illustrious son, who has not dragged the continent in the mud. Today, Nigeria and Africa is proud to have you as a celebrated son”

AVM Morgan while receiving the award alongside with his wife promised to continue to contribute his quota to the development of the society