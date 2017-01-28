Big Brother Naija: Bally, Kemen, Marvis, Tboss And Cocoice Up For Eviction

Share this:

It was nomination week and five housemates – Bally, Kemen, CoCoIce, TBoss and Miyonse – have been nominated by other housemates for eviction tomorrow after receiving the least votes.

Miyonse was, however, saved by new Head of House, Uriel, who replaced him with Marvis. Things took an unexpected turn on Thursday afternoon after Biggie asked the Housemates to campaign for likes.

Housemates were called into the diary room by Biggie, who gave them 45 minutes to name their choices for eviction.

TallThinTony nominated Efe and Marvis; CocoIce nominated Bisola and Uriel; Kemen nominated TallThinTony and Marvis; Uriel nominated Soma and Bally; while Gifty went for Uriel and TallThinTony.

Marvis, on her part, nominated Kemen and Efe; Bally picked Uriel and Efe; Bisola nominated Efe and TallThinTony; TBoss nominated Bisola and Miyonse; Gifty nominated Uriel and TallThinTony; and Efe nominated Marvis and TallThinTony; as Miyonse chose TBoss and Soma.

At the end of the day, Bally, CoCoIce, Miyonse, TBoss and Kemen had the least votes. Head of House (HOH), Uriel was given an opportunity by Biggie to save one person and she decided to save Miyonse and replaced him with Marvis.

Efe started out the session and was the only one who gave a light-hearted speech that had everyone in stitches. “I get plenty debts. Money no dey, I trek from Obalende to Sandfill,” he joked as everyone laughed.

Next was Kemen, who said he was doing this for all the people back in his home state, adding that if he gets evicted from the house, it wasn’t just his dreams that were coming to an end, but those of other looking up to it.

Gifty was next and the first to break down in tears, as she recounted how much her mother meant to her and how badly she wanted to win so she could reward her for everything she has sacrificed.

The shocker was when ThinTallTony stood in front of all the Housemates and took off one item of his clothing after another and talked about how BBNaija was his last hope.

He pulled off all his clothes and stood naked in front of the housemate, saying: “This is all I have left.”

Tboss opened up about her struggles with being objectified as a ‘bad girl’ by people and her struggles with feeling lonely and unfulfilled.

She concluded by saying she has decided to stop caring what people say and trust in God.

As she spoke these words, Cocoice screamed ‘Amen!’ and Bisola sobbed quietly next to her.

There were loud gasps, screams and tears everywhere as the housemates had to disperse and take a break.

The eviction notices was like a splash of cold water on housemates after just performing for Biggie and eliciting so much emotion that there was not a single dry eye in the house.

While one housemate leaves the Big Brother House tomorrow, Biggie is set to introduce a surprise, which is two additional housemates.

