Group Commends Planned North East Peace Rally

South Milwaukee, USA. (GVE) – Several Civil Society Organizations based in Borno state under the umbrella of Borno Civil Society Organizations for Peace have thrown its weight behind the proposed North East Peace Rally by the North East Coalition Against Terrorism (NECAT)

It would be recalled that a Civil Society Organisation, the North East Coalition Against Terrorism (NECAT) said it has concluded plans to hold a North East Mega Rally For Peace, to create awareness in the need for stakeholders in the north east to embrace the peace building process in the region.

Addrsssing journalists in Kaduna, President of the Borno Civil Society Organizations for Peace, Shettima Pindar said what the region earnestly need at this moment is for brotherly love to return and for everyone, including repentant terrorists to be part of the peace process to make the North East in particular and Nigeria great again.

He said, “We are commending their initiative because after carefully reviewing the development, to us we found out it is what our land need right now. It is also because we realize that it is not about being divided all the time. Sometimes we should set aside little differences and unite to fight a common enemy.

“In this part of Nigeria, Boko Haram is our enemy. Boko Haram do not tell religion apart when they attack, they just attack everybody. They do not ask what town a person came from before doing their evil to everyone present. They do not care for the age or sex of the people standing or doing business where they plant their bombs. That mean they are our enemy collectively. So, we have to speak as one for the Boko haram evil to end.

“As the rally organizers have said, some of us have our relations, former neighbors, clan members or people connected to us one way or the other fighting on the side of evil. Even if we play the ostrich and pretend that it is not happening it will not change the truth. If we face the truth, we use this rally to tell the ones that were misguided to Boko Haram to renounce their evil ways and sign up for government reintegration. When they leave the terror group and there are no fighters again then there can be no Boko Haram. The people exploiting the youths as fighters will have to give up.”

Pindar said his organisation believes in the unity, peace and healing of the north east region, sayiny this is what founding fathers like Sir Ahmadu Bello, would have wanted for the region under this kind of circumstance.

He urged fleeing Boko Haram terrorists to surrender as there is no point to keep running and causing unnecessary apprehension in the land.

According to him, their defeat in Sambisa Forest is final and they can no longer ascend to national relevance on the strength of bombings, killings and abductions.

He urged the people to come out and support this movement saying it will be good for Borno Stakeholders-whether traditional institutions, political office holders, professionals, and various groups – come out en mass to show solidarity with this call for peace.