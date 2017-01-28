Magu: Don’t Take Nigerians For Granted, Group Warns Buhari

Share this:

SOUTH Milwaukee, WI. (GVE) – The Advocates for Social Justice for All, ASJA has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rescind his decision on the recent sending of the name of Ibrahim magu back to the Senate for confirmation as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

ASJA urged Buhari not to take Nigerians forgranted

ASJA Executive Secretary, Torkuma Venatius who spoke with newsmen in Abuja said Nigerians cannot watch and allow this government of change go down the drain.

“More so, having laboured as individuals and groups, without any pay, to make the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government a reality, it will be irresponsible of us to stand akimbo and watch the collective will and aspirations of Nigerians dashed because of one man.

‘Like as stated in previous press briefings by well meaning Nigerians, we maintain that it is our collective desire to kill corruption before the dreaded vice destroys whatever remains as our core values in Nigeria and we again state categorically that as an organisation, we have nothing personal against the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Mustafa Magu.

“However, President Muhammadu Buhari must know that his insistence on confirmation of Acting chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Mustafa Magu by the Senate has become a joke taken too far.

“This is a man rejected by the Senate based on unfavourble security report. Are we doubting the integrity of our security report? How will the countries of the world see Nigeria as a country?

“Magu’s renomination by the President is least expected. And we are now forced to ask: is Mr. Ibrahim Magu the only qualified police man in Borno State? We are sure that if we go to Magu’s village today, we shall find an equally qualified, if not better qualified, police officer.

“So, if Mr. President has zoned the position of EFCC Chairman to Magu’s village, we assure him that he will find a man or woman of integrity within the federal law enforcement agencies in Magu’s family.

“For Mr. President to believe that Ibrahim Magu is the only person with the qualities of an EFCC chairman amounts to taking Nigerians for granted and reducing the anti-corruption fight to an individual.

“It makes a mockery of Nigeria in the eyes of the global community and portrays Nigeria as a country of incompetent people.

“For the records, we are saying that Magu is guilty of some charges as may be contained on the security report coupled with the fact that a federal security agency has kicked against his confirmation through a security report speaks volumes.

“Mr. President will be belittling the anti-corruption crusade of his government and throwing caution to the iwind if he continues to insist on Mr. Ibrahim Magu’s confirmation as EFCC Chairman.

“We hereby call on the Nigerian Senate to immediately reject the renomination of Mr. Ibrahim Magu for the chairmanship of EFCC to regain the confidence of the Nigerian people” he said