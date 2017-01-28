President Muhammadu Buhari To Arrive Nigeria February 6

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. GVE – The Presidency has announced that Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari will arrive the nation by February 6.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina disclosed this in a live interview telecast.

The presidential adviser described the growing tension over the health of the president as “purely unnecessary” He reiterated that the president is hale and hearty.

His words: “The growing tension about President Buhari’s health is purely unnecessary. The president is just simply fine. I speak with people around him at regular interval.

“For his age, President Buhari is fit and capable of paddling the affairs of the country.

“He turned 74 last December and if you look at his engagement in the last two months, you will agree with me that it’s been very engaging. Remember his role in the Gambia issue.

”My candid advise for those peddling the rumour is to change their mind and remain positive about this administration.”