Sultan Challenges Kogi Gov On Job Creation For Youths

To overcome youth restiveness and criminalities, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saadu Abubakar III, has challenged the Kogi state governor to create jobs for the army of youths roaming the streets.

The religious leader said this during the commissioning of the newly constructed Kogi State Revenue House to mark the first anniversary of Governor Yahaya Bello of the state.

According to him, creating more jobs for the youths will definitely take care of most of the vices facing the society like robbery, cultism, prostitution and kidnapping.

He called on the people of the state to rally support for the administration, pointing out that the only way the governor can succeed was with the support of his people.

The governor during his anniversary broadcast yesterday, said, “Our projection is for IGR to keep growing geometrically for the duration of this administration and we have started taking steps to make this a reality.”

Source: TODAY.ng