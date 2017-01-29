Share this:

After Restriction On Mulsims, Trump Blasts Killers Of Christians; Says ‘Horror’ Will Not Continue

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Donald Trump has announced his displeasure with the killing of Christians in the Middle East, and has declared that the horror will not be allowed to stay on.

Trump who was only recently sworn in as America’s 45th president, has already abolished some laws put in place by his predecessor, Barrack Obama, in a move seen as a norm with the Republicans as soon as they get into office.

And in an unusual show of solidarity to Christians, Trump made his observation via a tweet on Sunday, January 29. He wrote: “Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue!”