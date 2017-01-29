Buhari’s Health: Abike Dabiri Hits Back At Rumour Mongers, Says President Is Still Alive

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA. Nigeria (GVE) – Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Diaspora, Abike Dabiri on Sunday, January 29, slammed those peddling rumours about the Nigerian leader’s health.

The former lawmaker took to her Twitter handle @abikedabiri, to throw her support for the president after Aisha Buhari shared a picture of the pair in London.

She tweeted: “Some rumor mongers will say” Oh.That is not London Ha ha ha.”

President Buhari is expected to arrive Nigeria on Monday, February 6, after completing his vacation in the UK.