Share this:

For Saying Buhari Is Dead, Man Gets Hot Slap From Kano Indigene

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – An unnamed man has been slapped into a coma for spreading rumours that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

The man who reportedly carried out the action was identified as Usman Bukar, a 41-year-old Kano indigene who slapped the taxi driver to coma in Delta state after spreading “Buhari is dead rumour”.

According to Vanguard reports, Bukar slapped the driver into an unconscious state at the Temple Clinic Junction Asaba with eyewitnesses stating that driver who was seen visibly happy and spreading the rumour at a newspaper stand, popularly known as “free readers association”.

“The body of the President should be thrown into River-Niger for fish and other wild animals to do justice on him. He is very wicked,” the taxi driver was reported to have said.

Bukar, who was also at the newspaper stand to read headlines was said to have been irked by the comment, reportedly pounced on the driver and beat him to stupor.

After being rushed to a nearby hospital, the driver was said to have been revived but the relatives of the assaulted man had been beckoned on and their arrival would have escalated into serious bloodshed but for police officers who prevented the mayhem.