Kendall Jenner Shows Her Backside At Fashion Event

Most mothers, this one included, swore that having a kid would never result in us wearing any form of “mom jeans,” those unfortunate bottoms made famous by Tina Fey on Saturday Night Live, or basic flats.

And then, there’s reality, even for supermodels like Miranda Kerr, the mom of son Flynn.

The Australian beauty stunned in a strapless Carolina Herrera dress and Jimmy Choo shoes at the Harper’s Bazaar 150 Most Fashionable Women event in Los Angeles, but noted that her everyday style as a mom is far from glamorous, and “a lot more casual now.” She’s traded her stiletto heels for “a lot more flats and a lot more sneakers – I want to be able to run around with him,” she explains. “He’s quite an active child. He loves to be outside and playing so I’m definitely wearing much more flats that I used to.”

The model, who is currently planning her upcoming nuptials to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, told reporters that the best part of engaged life is “feeling like you have a partner, like you’re on the same team as someone. We really communicate well and that’s really important. When you find that, it’s really special.”

“I’m very happy!” she proclaimed at the bash, where she was honored alongside her fashion-forward colleagues like Ciara, Demi Moore, Elle Fanning, and Kendall Jenner.

“Everything’s planned around my son’s schedule and when he’s with me and when he’s with his dad,” she revealed. Fortunately for Kerr, she’s on “amazing” terms with her ex, Bloom.

Source: Yahoo Style