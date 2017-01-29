Nigeria Sport Minister Lose Wife

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – First wife of the Minister for Sports, Mr. Solomon Dalung, Mrs. Briskila is dead.

She died on Sunday . She died

The sport minister on Sunday took to his Facebook page to announce the sad story where he also posted the picture of his late wife saying:

“I am bereaved: For it is appointed for man to live thereafter comes death and judgment says the Holy Bible. While in the Quran, it states that it is appointed that every soul shall test death.

“My heart is heavy, I cannot continue, I lost my first wife, Mrs Briskila this morning. May her soul and the souls of faithful departed rest in the bosom of the Lord, amen. What a black Sunday .”