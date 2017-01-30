1 Million People Sign Petition To Ban Trump From UK Visist

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Donald Trump may never be able to travel to the United Kingdom after about one million people wrote a petition against him.

This comes after Trump’s ban on Muslims from entering the United States and several policies which the American people feel uncomfortable with.

The petition is demanding the cancellation of a planned Trump visit to the United Kingdom after his recent actions.

It reads in part: “Donald Trump’s well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales.”