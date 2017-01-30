26 Ships Loaded With Petroleum Products, Food Items To Arrive Lagos

Share this:

Twenty six ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from Jan. 30 to Feb. 18.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication – `Shipping Position’, – a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that five of the expected ships would berth with petrol.

NPA said that the remaining 21 ships contained buck wheat, general cargoes, base oil, frozen fish, bulk salt, crude Palm olein and containers.

The document noted that six ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, diesel and petrol.

NAN reports that 13 other ships are at the ports discharging empty containers, bulk wheat, frozen fish, pet coke, containers, bulk corn, soya beans and petrol.

Source: TODAY.ng