Abia State Governor Denies Collection Of Pension From State

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Following rumors spreading round that the former Abia State Governor, Theodore Orji is on the pension pay role of the State, the governor on Monday raised alarm to deny the allegation.

He stated categorically that he never received pension from the state.

“Let it be known to all and sundry that T. A. Orji is not drawing any such funds from Abia State, knowing the implications of such act.

“As a man who went through the rungs of the civil service ladder – from Administrative Officer to Permanent Secretary – he is aware of the code guiding retirement of officers and so would not violate same.

“It is an avowed code and the journalistic maxim that when in doubt, one should not publish. This is still applicable and should be judiciously adhered too. Reporters and media houses should investigate properly before publishing.

“In the case above, the medium is hereby advised to apologise for the huge embarrassment from the error and desist from such publications to avoid unnecessary legal actions applicable to such misleading information,” Media Adviser to Orji, Eddie Onuzutike, faulted the claims.

He noted that the reports were false, thus should be discarded.