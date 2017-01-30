Azealia Banks Posts Rihanna’s Phone Number Amid Social Media Feud

Share this:

Azealia Banks is calling out Rihanna in more ways than one.

During a day of digital battle with the Grammy winner, the rapper shared a screenshot of the “Kiss It Better” singer’s phone number to her 446,000 followers. “Bombs away!” Banks captioned the photo. The number has since been disconnected and Banks later deleted the screenshot.

The move is the most recent amid an ongoing social media feud between the two women that began over the weekend when Azealia directed an Instagram message at Rihanna “and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public.”

The note was in regard to President Donald Trump executive order that in part banned citizens from seven countries, including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, from entering the United States for 90 days.

Rihanna previously spoke against the president’s actions, tweeting Saturday , “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!”

“As far as Rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down,” Banks wrote on Instagram. “Stop chastising the president. It’s stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people confuse other confused people.”

The 25-year-old rapper also elaborated on her views regarding border patrol and concluded with comments on killing chickens. In response, Rihanna posted a kissing selfie to her own Instagram account along with the caption, “The face you make when you a immigrant #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens.” Banks responded with several more Instagram posts, including two audio recordings arguing with Rihanna about chicken and the screen shot of the pop star’s alleged phone number.

While it’s unclear whether or not it was meant as another response, RiRi posted once more when she shared a snap of herself kissing the camera with the caption, “What u came for.” It seems there may be more coming from this celebrity war of words in the days ahead. Source: E! News