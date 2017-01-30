Share this:

BREAKING! Apostle Suleman Finally Lands In DSS Office On Monday Night

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Following his invitation by the Department of State Security (DSS), Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries, has landed in the security officials’ office.

According to reports, he was reported to have arrived at the Abuja office of the secret security agency at about 7:45pm where he would be interrogated on the hate speech he allegedly made which was said to have incited violence.

As at the time this report was compiled, it could not be ascertained if any of his followers were with him at the office of the secret agency, but some people suspected to be lawyers were spotted with him.