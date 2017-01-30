Gabriel Jesus Adapts At Manchester City With Help Of Brazilian Teammates

Share this:

Gabriel Jesus is adapting quickly to life at Manchester City — thanks to a little help from his Brazilian teammates.

The 19-year-old striker made his first start for City on Saturday, since completing his £27m move from Palmeiras in the 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

Jesus said he has been made very welcome at the club since arriving at the start of the year with fellow Brazilians Fernandinho and Fernando taking special care of him and helping him to settle into life in England.

“I was well received by everybody. The reception of everybody in club, not only from the squad, was very good, I’m comfortable,” he told ESPN Brazil.

“I’m adapting very quickly, I’m happy. I played well [against Palace] from my point of view.

“When I don’t understand, Fernando and Fernandinho help me out. But it is sufficient to communicate well, inside and outside the field.”

Jesus assisted the opening goal in the win at Selhurst Park, with a delightful pass to put Raheem Sterling clean through on goal, and he was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet himself.

A first-half strike was well saved by Wayne Hennessey and in the second half he took the ball around the Palace goalkeeper only to slip as he tried to shoot.

The Selecao international was disappointed not to score but said he was delighted to help City reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

“I’ve created opportunities. Unfortunately, when I was ready to shoot and score, I felt a cramp on my left leg and I slipped,” he said.

“I’m not going to sleep because of it, I don’t like to miss goal opportunities like this. But I’m happy with the victory, that’s what matters.

“As I always say, the victory has a great value. I would be very happy if I could help the team with something, I would be happier with a goal, but we won and advanced to the next round. I’m very happy.”

Source: TODAY.ng