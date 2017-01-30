Share this:

How Prison Officials Stripped Me Naked For Using Phone, Granting Interview- Okah

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Charles Okah on Monday lamented how he was stripped naked for using phone and granting interview to a radio house.

The detained leader cried before Justice Gabriel Kolawole accusing prisons officials at the Kuje prisons in Abuja, Nigeria of meting out corporal punishment on him.

According to Okah’s counsel, Samuel Zibiri told the court that he (Okah) was allegedly, “stripped naked and chained” by prison operatives for allegedly using phone in the cell and granting an interview to a radio house from prison.

He said that the punishment was against lay down standard rules of Prisons.

On his part, the trial Judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawole, who frowned against the act, wondered the law that gives prison officials rights to issue corporal punishment to prison inmates.

He stressed that:”No official has the right to strip a prisoner naked or met out corporal punishment to any prisoner. If this is repeated, the officials involved will be summoned to the court.

“If Okah used phone or talk to a radio house, it is in collusion with prison officials”, the Judge said.

In his reaction, the prosecution counsel, Dr Alex Iziyon (SAN), said he was not aware of Okah’s ordeal, saying nobody told him anything.

He however apologised, adding that it was against prison rule to strip inmates naked.

Izinyon said, what he was told was that the prison’s authorities wanted to bring charges against Okah for using phone while in detention but he played it down.

Okah is currently being tried alongside Obi Nwabueze for allegedly masterminding the 2010 Nigeria’s Independence Day bombing at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

In continuation of the trial, the prosecution had called 17 witnesses so far in the trial.

During a cross examination by the defence counsel an operative of the Department of State Security (DSS), Humphrey Idowu Ohikware, said he was instructed to retrieve the way bill that accompanied a bag from Lagos to Port Harcourt through ABC Motor Transport Company.

But Izibiri had asked the witness to take note of a portion of his written statement that said the consignment he was asked to retrieve was from Abuja to Lagos.

The witness said it was incorrect as it was from Lagos to Abuja

The case was adjourned till Tuesday .