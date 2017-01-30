Share this:

I Stand On My Statement On Fulani Herdsmen-Apostle Suleiman

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry International, in Nigeria, Apostle Johnson Suleman on Monday , said his statement against the ravaging Fulani Herdsmen in the country remains unwavering.

He said he was in the country’s capital to honour the invitation.

His words:” actually I am in Abuja to honour DSS’s invitation. It is true I made the statement and I am ready to repeat it again.

“I got some intelligence reports that some Fulani herdsmen were coming to attack them and I asked the people to act in self defence

” Even the constitution of Nigeria allows for self defence and I called on Christians and non Christians alike not to allow themselves to be slaughtered”.

The Cleric was quoted to have said: “Any Fulani Herdsman you see around you,kill him, I have told them in the Church here, that any Fulani herdsman that just entered by mistake kill him, Kill him,Cut his head if they are busy killing Christians over there and nothing is happening,we will kill them and nothing will happen”.

However, as at press time, the Cleric was yet to arrive at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.