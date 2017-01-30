I Stand On My Statement On Fulani Herdsmen – Apostle Suleiman

Posted on by t
Share this:
I Stand On My Statement On Fulani Herdsmen-Apostle Suleiman
Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – General Overseer of the  Omega Fire Ministry International, in Nigeria, Apostle Johnson Suleman on Monday, said his statement against the ravaging Fulani Herdsmen in the country remains unwavering.
sulaimanApostle Suleiman reiterated this in Abuja while fielding questions from newsmen on his invitation by the Department of State Services,DSS.
He said he was in the country’s capital to honour the invitation.
His words:” actually I am in Abuja to honour DSS’s invitation. It is true I made the  statement and I am ready to repeat it again.
“I got some intelligence reports that  some Fulani herdsmen were coming to attack them and I asked the people to act in self defence
” Even the constitution of Nigeria  allows for self defence and I called on Christians and non Christians alike not to allow themselves to be slaughtered”.
The Cleric was  quoted to have said: “Any Fulani Herdsman you see around you,kill him, I have told them in the Church here, that any Fulani herdsman that  just entered by mistake kill him, Kill him,Cut his head if they are busy killing Christians over there and nothing is happening,we will kill them and nothing will happen”.
However, as at press time, the Cleric was yet to arrive at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.
Share this:

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *