Igbos Should Wait Until 2023, Buhari Will Do A Second Term – Okorocha

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Rising from a meeting with acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has asked his fellow Ndigbo to wait until 2023 before presenting a Nigerian leader Okorocha, who was a major campaigner for President Muhammadu Buhari in the build up to the 2015 presidential election, noted that the former Head of State would remain in office for a second term.

The Cableng quoted him to have said: "What I do know is that Ndi Igbo should talk about presidency after President Muhammadu Buhari.

I think we should support this government. “President Muhammadu Buhari has a tenure to work for, four years or eight years according to the zoning arrangement and everybody should follow the zoning though I am not an advocate of zoning.

“The APC as a party is strong in the south-east. We are trying to rebuild the party and redefine leadership so there will be no confusion.

“As to whether the APC in the south-east is in disarray as the case as always been; we want to have a united party in the south-east.

We are hopeful from all discussions that about two governors will be joining us in the south-east to strengthen the party.

“Right now, we have agreed that Sen Ken Nnamani should take a lead of the party in the south-east to enable us have a common understanding – along with other leaders like Chief Jim Nwobodo.”