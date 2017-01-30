Nigeria, Chad To Raise $50 Million To Revive Lake Chad

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian Government and Republic of Chad are seeking possible means to raise about $50 million to revive the drying Lake Chad.

The two nations during 28th AUU Summit of the Heads of State and Governments of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), in Addis Ababa solicited support of the African Union to raise the fund.

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama in his remark said the two nations have concurred to organize international donor conference and approaching likely donor agencies to ensure the Lake Chad is resuscitated for the benefits of the people especially in the region.

According to the Minister, when Chad was reviewed by Nigeria impact of Boko Haram insurgent and drying-up of the Lake Chad were major concerns that came up.

The APRM consist of 33 countries which engage in a self-monitoring policy through peer review mechanism to ensure social, economic and political growth among member states.