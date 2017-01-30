Share this:

‎NYSC Mourns Late Minister’s Wife

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday expressed fortitude over death of the wife of Nigeria’s Minister ‎of Youth and Sport, Bar. Solomon Dalung.

Late Mrs. Briskila Dalung‎ reportedly died on Sunday after brief illness.

The NYSC described her death as a great loss to the family and nation at large.

In a statement in Abuja by the NYSC management, the Director-General, Brigadier General Sulaiman, described the death of Mrs. Dalung as a great loss, and prayed God to comfort the bereaved family.

“The Management and staff of the NYSC stand in prayers with the Dalung family in this moment of grief.

“We pray that Almighty God give the Honourable Minister and the rest of the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement added.