Selena Gomez Makes Her Romance With The Weeknd Instagram Official

Amid a trip to Italy with The Weeknd, the 24-year-old songstress shared a video of her “Starboy” beau on Instagram as they traveled through the canals of Venice via boat. While the video showed very little aside from a stoic Weeknd sporting shades in a black and white filter, it was Gomez’s caption that did all the talking—this woman has hearts in her eyes. However, the video was deleted shortly after.

Meanwhile, this was the first time either one had publicly commented on the budding romance since they were caught kissing by paparazzi after a private dinner date at L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi.

The duo clearly have a penchant for Italian cuisine as two weeks later, they jetted off to Europe and were spotted on Friday in Florence visiting Michelangelo’s statue of David at Accademia Gallery Museum and stopping at Trattoria Borgo Antico for some native fare.