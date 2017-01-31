5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2017 SAG Awards

What happens when actors stop being nice—and start being really, really, unconditionally, unbelievably nice? And supportive, too?!

You get the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Without a host to at least attempt to hold it all together, the SAG Awards rely solely on the charisma of presenters and recipients to get by—and luckily, as the first presenter of the evening, Ashton Kutcher, noted, here were gathered a group of people who love being the center of attention.

Whether that’s actually the case or not, the actors in the room all love their jobs and love being recognized by their peers, so there’s a unique sense of self-congratulatory camaraderie in the room that the other major award shows (i.e. the ones the stars get super dolled up to parade down a red carpet for) don’t always have.

And with that, there’s a certain comfort level that allows for the actors to let it all hang out. Which in turn, is good for us.

Here are five memorable moments from the 2017 SAG Awards: