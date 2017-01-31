Ex Nigerian VP, Atiku Reacts To Allegations That He Forced Oba Akiolu Out Of The Police Force

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s former Vice President and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, has denied the accusations by the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, that he (Atiku) and others were responsible for his retirement from the police force in 2002.

Reacting to the Oba’s allegations published in a section of the media, the former Vice President says in a statement by his media office in Abuja on Tuesday, January 31, that at no time did he suggest nor propose the removal of Akiolu from the police force.

The statement explains that Atiku never supervised the Nigeria Police or the Police Service Commission, and therefore, couldn’t have been part of any alleged plot to force the Oba out of public service for committing no offence.

The former Vice President also explains that he had no power over the Police Force or the Police Service Commission to remove anybody for whatever reason from office without committing any offence.

Atiku Abubakar emphasizes that he was not familiar with Oba Akiolu as at the time the monarch was removed from the Police Force.

The Turakin Adamawa affirms that he holds the Oba of Lagos in the highest esteem, but he is totally innocent of the allegations the monarch made against at him.