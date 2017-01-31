Kim Kardashian Gets Another Piercing—And It’s Not On Her Lip

Share this:

As of late, Kim Kardashian has been flying a little more under the radar than we’re used to.

For instance, her triumphant return to social media includes a scaled-down grid of gritty photos that are nothing like her old aesthetic. She’s also had the sweatpants on heavy rotation lately—not that there’s anything wrong with that. At least when it comes to accessorizing, she’s back to her old, maximalist ways.

First she debuted her faux lip ring and now she’s at it again with an embellished manicure. If you saw the Snapchat of her freshest paint job, you know exactly what we’re talking about.

In her snap from earlier this week, she showed off a newly minted set of acrylics in a fierce platinum silver color. But that’s not the only flashy detail. Each nail is pieced with not one, but two or three tiny gold rings. “Khloe would be so proud of me right now,” chimed the star as she flashed them for the camera. Practical? Not a chance—but Kim’s also not the first celeb to go there. Keep scrolling to see other celebs who have sported the pierced nail trend before.

