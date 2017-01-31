Share this:

Protesters Seek Nigerians Support Over Buhari’s Health

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – A Coalition of Civil Society Groups (COSG) on Tuesday morning protested at the entrance of Nigeria’s Central Bank advocating for safe health of President .

The protesters condemned sponsored protests against the President stressing that President Muhammadu Buhari should rather be supported with prayers rather than criticised.

President of the coalition, Etuk Bassey during the protest in Abuja, he said past leaders should blamed for looting the treasury and inflicting hardship on Nigerians.

The protesters chanted solidarity songs such as, “Nigerians let’s pray for Buhari; Recession will be over soon; Economic Recession: Blame past leaders, A vote of confidence on CBN.

“No country thrives on corruption, let’s support anti- corruption. In unity, we will end recession.”

They comended the CBN for initiating policies that will promote industrialisation of the country.