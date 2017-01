Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Reports filtering in have it that Francis Bolajo Odesanya, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, is dead.

According to The Punch, the police chief lost his life to a brief illness in an undisclosed hospital outside Nigeria.

He took over from Foluso Adebanjo in July, 2016 and was, until his death, the 37th Rivers state police commissioner.