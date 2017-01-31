Share this:

UN Sec. Gen Applauds ECOWAS Over Gambia’s Peaceful Transition

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The new United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres has applauded member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for their immense role towards restoring peace in Gambia.

Guterres during the 28th African Union Summit in Ethiopia described as extraordinary leadership role played by the community to remove Gambia's former President Yahya Jammeh after weeks of political instability.

He commended citizens of Gambia for their resolute to democratic process and insisting on the elected candidate of their choice.

In his maiden address to the AU Summit as UN Secretary General, Guterres said: “The extraordinary union showed by ECOWAS is even a lesson to the world,” he said, echoing statements earlier by outgoing AU Commission Chairperson, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma also applauding ECOWAS ‘for making Africa proud’.

“When we see so many conflicts multiplying, the only way to allow the international community to be able to address those conflicts, the only way to allow the international community to act boldly, is with unity of the countries of the region, able to serve together and in the same universal principles,” he said to applause from the Heads of State and Government attending the summit.

“Our world needs to move from managing crises to preventing them in the first place. Too often the world responds too late and too little. I look forward to exploring with you how to break that cycle.”

‎According to Guterres, while addressing the AU leaders, he was attending their summit “to listen, learn and work with you for the people of Africa and the wider world.”

He identified areas where the UN and Africa could partner to improve lives of the ordinary people.