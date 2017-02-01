Al-Makura Appoints New SSG, Head Of Service

Share this:

Gov. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has approved the appointment of Mr Mohammed Abdullahi as the new Secretary to Nasarawa State Government [SSG].

A statement by the outgoing SSG, Mr Umaru Azores issued in Lafia on Wednesday also named as the new Head of the state Civil Service.

It said that the new SSG had served as the Attorney General of the state during the tenure of former Governor Abdullahi Adamu.

The statement further said that Ari-Ogiri, was until his appointment, the Permanent Secretary in charge of General Administration in the office of the SSG.

“With these two key appointments, the engine room of the state’s public service has been infused with new blood to face the challenges ahead,” it added.

Source: TODAY.ng