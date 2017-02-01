Bandits kill Taraba’s Assistant Surveyor-General, Four Others

Share this:

The Assistant Surveyor-General of Taraba State, Mr Zakari Bakari and four other officials, had been killed by bandits in Cameroon.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr. Silas Sanga, on Wednesday in Yola said that Bakari together with an official of the UN and some staff of National Boundary Commission were killed in Koncha village in Cameroon.

He said that the deceased were killed on Tuesday while demarcating and delineating the Nigeria/Cameroon border in line with the judgment of the International Court of Justice.

He said that the deceased entered Cameroon through Toungo Local Government Area of Adamawa to conduct the exercise.

Sanga added that the deceased were members of International Committee set up by the UN to conduct the exercise.

He said, “The Cameroonian authorities have released their corpses and the corpses have just arrived Adamawa as I am talking to you.”

He explained that the deceased included a Kenyan and another Nigerian from Jigawa.

The spokesman of Adamawa Police Command, SP Othman Abubakar, who confirmed the killing, said he had not received full details.

Source: TODAY.ng